Frax (FRAX) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Frax has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $46.12 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,636,719,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

