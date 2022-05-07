Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,977 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,455. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 22,379,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,447,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

