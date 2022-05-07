Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,632,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,379,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,447,678. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

