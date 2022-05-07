FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 545,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $309.25. 139,572,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,922,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $305.11 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.33 and a 200 day moving average of $365.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

