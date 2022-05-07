FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,040 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,794,000.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,116 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

