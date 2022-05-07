FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 257 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,623,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,822,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $21.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,615.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,758.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

