FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 254,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,401 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATHA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 285,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,954. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.