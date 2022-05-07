FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VOO stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,958,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,741. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

