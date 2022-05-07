FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,363 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.74. 2,476,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,436. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.06 and a 200-day moving average of $347.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

