FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 215,084 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after acquiring an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 116,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 389,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

