FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $894,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,294,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.