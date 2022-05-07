FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

IR stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 2,856,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

