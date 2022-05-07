FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 281.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 1.3% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Truadvice LLC owned 0.48% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNOV stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $35.58. 49,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,328. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

