Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,371 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $48,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Chemed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Chemed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $5,596,427. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.36. The company had a trading volume of 94,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.85. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

