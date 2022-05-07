Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,769 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of Kennametal worth $57,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.07. 882,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,166. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

