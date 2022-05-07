Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 134,911 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,911 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $40,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SF traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 553,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,300. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

