Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,793 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Janus Henderson Group worth $61,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. 1,399,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

