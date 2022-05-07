Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,055,000 after buying an additional 1,151,880 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,283,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,636 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 494,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.10%.

ALEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.