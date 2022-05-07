Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $50.77 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Simmons First National worth $50,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

