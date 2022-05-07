Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $59.71 Million Stock Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $59,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,957 shares of company stock worth $1,889,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $45.84. 422,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,519. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Trinseo Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.