Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Clean Harbors worth $36,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.43. 470,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

