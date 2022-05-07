GAP (NYSE:GPS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have lagged in the past three months due to weak bottom line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, higher freight expenses dented margins. It is reeling under elevated costs related to investments in marketing and technology, and a rise in compensation and fulfillment costs. The company expects inventory levels in fiscal 2022 to rise in the mid-twenty-percent range. However, fiscal fourth quarter sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Results gained from strength in the core business stemming from restructuring efforts, including selling smaller non-strategic brands, transitioning to an asset-light partnership model, and shutting down of underperforming North American stores. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show remained upsides. Its Power Plan 2023 strategy also bodes well.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.78.

GAP stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

