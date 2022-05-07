Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.
GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
GRMN stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 709,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a twelve month low of $104.71 and a twelve month high of $178.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.