Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 709,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a twelve month low of $104.71 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.