Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $205.43

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.43 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.80). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.77), with a volume of 17,836 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £273.22 million and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

