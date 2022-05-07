Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

GNTA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GNTA opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29. Genenta Science has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

