Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,822 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

NYSE:HPS opened at $16.81 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.