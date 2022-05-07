Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Motco boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 508,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.