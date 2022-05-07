Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 509.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $1.96 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush decreased their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

