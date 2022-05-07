Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,652 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Investar were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investar by 42.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 13.5% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $19.98 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

