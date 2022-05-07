Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $345.76 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.96 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

