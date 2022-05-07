Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 468,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,956,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 273,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.