General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $117.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

GE stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

