General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $117.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.69.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
GE stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.
In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.