General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,094 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $34,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

GIS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,592. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

