Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of GEL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 282,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.