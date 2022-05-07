Genpact (NYSE:G) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Genpact updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.76 EPS.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 2,467,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,999. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Genpact alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.