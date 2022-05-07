Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

Gifto (GTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and $1.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

