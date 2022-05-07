Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 1.5%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 13,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 215,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$32.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)
