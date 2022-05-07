Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVCGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.41. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 77,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.88.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

