Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.41. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 77,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.88.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

