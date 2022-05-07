Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 56,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 243,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

