Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,020 shares during the period. Envestnet comprises approximately 1.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Envestnet worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

ENV stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -242.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

