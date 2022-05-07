Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $37.61 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 3.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.09% of Verint Systems worth $37,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 349,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

