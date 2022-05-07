Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 187,500 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. Titan Machinery comprises about 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 2.35% of Titan Machinery worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 7.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 121.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 89,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $536.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

