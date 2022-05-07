Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 3,820 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.84. 447,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

