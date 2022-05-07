Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

GPN stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.56. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $202.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

