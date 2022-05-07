GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.56.

GFS stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $11,682,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

