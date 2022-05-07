GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.62. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $576,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $134,798,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. 1,918,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.