Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 101,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

