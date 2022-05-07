Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. 401,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 179,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $6,641,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

