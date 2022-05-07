Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Lowered to $5.80 at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRAB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.21.
GRAB stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
