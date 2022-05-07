Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Lowered to $5.80 at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRAB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Get Grab alerts:

GRAB stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth $66,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.