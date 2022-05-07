Grainger (LON:GRI) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 370 ($4.62) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRI. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grainger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.47).

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 287.80 ($3.60) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 299.91. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($896,637.98).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

